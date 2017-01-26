Montgomery County contestants to be crowned in teen pageant

With the help of the Miss New York Organization, the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program will be able to crown a local contestant Miss Montgomery County 2017 this Sunday, Jan. 29, at a pageant to be held in Corning, N.Y., at 2 p.m. at the Local 1000 Union Hall/Civic Center. Four of the five young women who competed for the title of Miss Fulton County earlier this month will be traveling to Corning to compete in the pageant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.