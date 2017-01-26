Montgomery County contestants to be c...

Montgomery County contestants to be crowned in teen pageant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

With the help of the Miss New York Organization, the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program will be able to crown a local contestant Miss Montgomery County 2017 this Sunday, Jan. 29, at a pageant to be held in Corning, N.Y., at 2 p.m. at the Local 1000 Union Hall/Civic Center. Four of the five young women who competed for the title of Miss Fulton County earlier this month will be traveling to Corning to compete in the pageant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13) Jan 18 Struck 70
catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12) Nov '16 the dennings 10
A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12) Oct '16 Struck 8
EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dani2001 1
News Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16) Jul '16 AngelicaIntheJungle 2
dangerous people working at world kitchen corni... (Dec '09) May '16 hypothetical 19
News Holocaust survivor to speak in Corning Updated at (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sheri Ann 1
See all Corning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corning Forum Now

Corning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Corning, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC