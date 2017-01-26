Montgomery County contestants to be crowned in teen pageant
With the help of the Miss New York Organization, the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program will be able to crown a local contestant Miss Montgomery County 2017 this Sunday, Jan. 29, at a pageant to be held in Corning, N.Y., at 2 p.m. at the Local 1000 Union Hall/Civic Center. Four of the five young women who competed for the title of Miss Fulton County earlier this month will be traveling to Corning to compete in the pageant.
