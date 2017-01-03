Family Life buys vacant Harley-Davids...

Family Life buys vacant Harley-Davidson building

54 min ago

The vacant property that once housed the Corning Harley-Davidson store on Town Center Road in Painted Post has been purchased by Family Life Network, a Christian radio network and advocacy group based out of Kanona. Family Life purchased the property for $1.42 million.

Corning, NY

