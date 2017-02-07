Drones to Be Used to Inspect NYSEG Power Lines
NYSEG and its related utility companies in New York and New England have started to utilize drone technology for some of the work that in the past required the use of helicopters. Two people were killed in November 2012 when a helicopter being used for a NYSEG power line inspection project crashed in Steuben County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Jan 18
|Struck
|70
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
|Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelicaIntheJungle
|2
|dangerous people working at world kitchen corni... (Dec '09)
|May '16
|hypothetical
|19
|Holocaust survivor to speak in Corning Updated at (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC