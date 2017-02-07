Drones to Be Used to Inspect NYSEG Po...

Drones to Be Used to Inspect NYSEG Power Lines

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

NYSEG and its related utility companies in New York and New England have started to utilize drone technology for some of the work that in the past required the use of helicopters. Two people were killed in November 2012 when a helicopter being used for a NYSEG power line inspection project crashed in Steuben County.

