Crowning achievement: Victoria Opalka awarded Miss Montgomery County title
The Miss Montgomery County 2017 crown was awarded to Victoria Opalka in Corning on Sunday by the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program. Opalka was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Fund, which includes the $250 award she received at the Miss Fulton County pageant held Jan. 15. The Miss Montgomery County crown title was last awarded in 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Jan 18
|Struck
|70
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
|Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelicaIntheJungle
|2
|dangerous people working at world kitchen corni... (Dec '09)
|May '16
|hypothetical
|19
|Holocaust survivor to speak in Corning Updated at (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC