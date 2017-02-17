Crowning achievement: Victoria Opalka...

Crowning achievement: Victoria Opalka awarded Miss Montgomery County title

Monday Jan 30

The Miss Montgomery County 2017 crown was awarded to Victoria Opalka in Corning on Sunday by the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program. Opalka was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from the Miss Fulton County Scholarship Fund, which includes the $250 award she received at the Miss Fulton County pageant held Jan. 15. The Miss Montgomery County crown title was last awarded in 2002.

