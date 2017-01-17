Bridge gets $6.6 million in funding

Bridge gets $6.6 million in funding

The city has been awarded $6.6 million in state funding to refurbish the aging Bridge Street Bridge, which was last totally upgraded in 1998. “This funding will be of significant assistance in rehabilitating the Bridge Street Bridge,” Ryckman said.

