Sparkle set for Saturday
Making its way into its fourth decade, the 42nd annual Sparkle will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Corning. Thousands of residents and visitors are expected to crowd the shops and streets of Market Street and elsewhere throughout the area.
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Nov 24
|the dennings
|69
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov 24
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
|Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelicaIntheJungle
|2
|dangerous people working at world kitchen corni... (Dec '09)
|May '16
|hypothetical
|19
|Holocaust survivor to speak in Corning Updated at (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
