Motorists accused of DWI, related charges

Saturday Dec 10

Ernest K. Edelmann, 36, of Corning, was charged with aggravated DWI, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered motor vehicle by Watertown city police at 2:26 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of State Street. Under state law, a BAC of 0.08 percent or more constitutes intoxication.

Corning, NY

