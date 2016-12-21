Many chip in to make vet's birthday special
Approaching her husband Derrick Hasty's 40th birthday - a Marine veteran - Nicole Hasty knew she wanted to get him something special. But what she did know is that her husband hadn't seen many of his fellow Marines in years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Steuben Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Smith and parole 2014 (Oct '13)
|Nov 24
|the dennings
|69
|catholic priests raped boys in corning ny (Jan '12)
|Nov 24
|the dennings
|10
|A Haunting In Corning (Feb '12)
|Oct '16
|Struck
|8
|EndlessWinds unethical breeder Licence number 970
|Jul '16
|Dani2001
|1
|Police say they've found Auburn teen missing si... (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelicaIntheJungle
|2
|dangerous people working at world kitchen corni... (Dec '09)
|May '16
|hypothetical
|19
|Holocaust survivor to speak in Corning Updated at (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corning Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC