Holy Land Principles Reaches Agreement with the Corning Company
An organization that campaigns for fair employment by American companies doing business in Israel/Palestine has agreed to withdraw the Shareholder Resolution it filed for inclusion in Corning's 2017 proxy statement because Corning has agreed to publish a breakdown of its workforce in that area.
