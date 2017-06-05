We're On Board with These Two Fisherm...

We're On Board with These Two Fishermen -- Salmon Fishing Season Starts Today

Wednesday May 17

Our town of Cordova, Alaska is humming with the sounds of diesel engines firing up, big trucks hurrying around the harbor and fishermen catching up with each across the docks. This week holds so much excitement and anticipation here.

