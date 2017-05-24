Copper River managers proceed cautiou...

Copper River managers proceed cautiously after large king harvests

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, holds a 45-pound Copper River king salmon May 19 at the Alaska Airline Cargo Hanger in Anchorage. To her right, Scott Blake, CEO and president with Copper River Seafoods helps balance the hefty fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cordova Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10) Mar '17 grayfam8 5
Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 JamesT2 1
Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13) Jul '13 Sara Rosenberg 1
News Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06) Apr '13 Comma Nazi sez 69
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
News Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12) Jan '12 Lifer 4
News Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12) Jan '12 Blaine 1
See all Cordova Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cordova Forum Now

Cordova Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cordova Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cordova, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC