Copper River managers proceed cautiously after large king harvests
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, holds a 45-pound Copper River king salmon May 19 at the Alaska Airline Cargo Hanger in Anchorage. To her right, Scott Blake, CEO and president with Copper River Seafoods helps balance the hefty fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10)
|Mar '17
|grayfam8
|5
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cordova Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC