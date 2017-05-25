Copper River managers proceed cautiou...

Copper River managers proceed cautiously after big king salmon takes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Commercial fishing managers in Prince William Sound plan to continue opening the fishery, despite concerns about low king salmon returns to the Copper River system. In the first two commercial fishing periods of the season last week, salmon fishermen brought in about 3,600 king salmon , according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game inseason harvest summaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cordova Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10) Mar '17 grayfam8 5
Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 JamesT2 1
Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13) Jul '13 Sara Rosenberg 1
News Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06) Apr '13 Comma Nazi sez 69
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
News Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12) Jan '12 Lifer 4
News Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12) Jan '12 Blaine 1
See all Cordova Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cordova Forum Now

Cordova Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cordova Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cordova, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,819,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC