Copper River managers proceed cautiously after big king salmon takes
Commercial fishing managers in Prince William Sound plan to continue opening the fishery, despite concerns about low king salmon returns to the Copper River system. In the first two commercial fishing periods of the season last week, salmon fishermen brought in about 3,600 king salmon , according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game inseason harvest summaries.
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10)
|Mar '17
|grayfam8
|5
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
