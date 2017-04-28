Voices of Alaska: Concerns over Northern Edge unfounded
A recent Alaska Dispatch News article expressed concerns over the Military Readiness Exercises planned for early May in the Gulf of Alaska. It quoted a member of the Eyak Preservation Council in Cordova stating that she feared damage to marine life would occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10)
|Mar '17
|grayfam8
|5
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cordova Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC