Fish Factor: Legislation takes on - graying of the fleet'
Numerous studies over the past decade have highlighted Alaska's "graying of the fleet" , and the lack of opportunities for younger people to launch a career in commercial fishing. State data show that between 1975 and 2014, more than 2,300 limited entry permits migrated away from Alaska's rural fishing communities to non-residents.
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10)
|Mar '17
|grayfam8
|5
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
