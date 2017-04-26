Fish Factor: Legislation takes on - g...

Fish Factor: Legislation takes on - graying of the fleet'

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Numerous studies over the past decade have highlighted Alaska's "graying of the fleet" , and the lack of opportunities for younger people to launch a career in commercial fishing. State data show that between 1975 and 2014, more than 2,300 limited entry permits migrated away from Alaska's rural fishing communities to non-residents.

