Alaska fisherman lobby Navy to delay training exercises scheduled for May

Sen. Lisa Murkowski wrote a strongly worded letter to the Secretary of the Navy saying the Navy needed to do a better job of involving local communities and "listening to stakeholders." The required permits are not yet in hand, but the U.S. Navy is moving ahead on plans to conduct war training exercises in the Gulf of Alaska for two weeks in early May. Meanwhile, nine coastal communities have signed resolutions asking the Navy to instead conduct its training between September and mid-March, less-sensitive times for migrating salmon, birds and marine mammals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.