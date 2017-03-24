AK: Fishing for herring from the sky

AK: Fishing for herring from the sky

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: APRN

The herring fishery is in a race against time, trying to catch the quota before the herring spawn. Last year, the spawn began before the quota was met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cordova Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10) Mar 11 grayfam8 5
Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 JamesT2 1
Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13) Jul '13 Sara Rosenberg 1
News Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06) Apr '13 Comma Nazi sez 69
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
News Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12) Jan '12 Lifer 4
News Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12) Jan '12 Blaine 1
See all Cordova Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cordova Forum Now

Cordova Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cordova Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Cordova, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC