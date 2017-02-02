New oil escort tugs get poor review before citizens' council
A vessel design firm hired by a Prince William Sound environmental watchdog group is skeptical of the capability of tugs being built to escort oil tankers out of Valdez. Marine engineer Robert Allan told members of the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens' Advisory Council board of directors on Jan. 19 that his company found "fairly significant deficiencies" in the designs of two classes of tugs that Edison Chouest Offshore plans to use in the sound starting next year.
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
|2 Alaska towns seek outside help surviving brut... (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Wendy
|18
