Cathy Pegau's streak continues with latest mystery novel
The latest in Cathy Pegau's Charlotte Brody historical mystery series, "Murder on Location," finds the hard-working suffragette and her new home village of Cordova welcoming a "Hollywoodland" film crew come to shoot an epic Alaska movie.
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USCGC Sweetbrier (WLB-405) (May '10)
|Mar 11
|grayfam8
|5
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
