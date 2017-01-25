New oil escort tugs get poor review a...

New oil escort tugs get poor review at citizens' council

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

A slide from a presentation to the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens' Advisory Committee board of directors on Jan. 19 showed one of the design flaws identified by a third-party firm hired to evaluate new escort and support tugs now being built by Edison Chouest Offshore to handle oil tankers for Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. A vessel design firm hired by a Prince William Sound environmental watchdog group is very skeptical of the capability of tugs being built to escort oil tankers out of Valdez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cordova Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 JamesT2 1
Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13) Jul '13 Sara Rosenberg 1
News Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06) Apr '13 Comma Nazi sez 69
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
News Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12) Jan '12 Lifer 4
News Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12) Jan '12 Blaine 1
News 2 Alaska towns seek outside help surviving brut... (Jan '12) Jan '12 Wendy 18
See all Cordova Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cordova Forum Now

Cordova Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cordova Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Cordova, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC