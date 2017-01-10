Alaska News Nightly by Alaska Public Media
Four mariners were rescued from their stricken fishing vessel in the Gulf of Alaska on Friday, Jan. 6 - in a mission coordinated by Air Station Kodiak, and executed by Air Station Sitka. The trawler Lady Gudny reported fuel problems about 230 miles southeast of Kodiak on Thursday.
