Alaska News Nightly by Alaska Public Media

Four mariners were rescued from their stricken fishing vessel in the Gulf of Alaska on Friday, Jan. 6 - in a mission coordinated by Air Station Kodiak, and executed by Air Station Sitka. The trawler Lady Gudny reported fuel problems about 230 miles southeast of Kodiak on Thursday.

