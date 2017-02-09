Alaska Natives to protect land for Ca...

Alaska Natives to protect land for California carbon program

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

An undeveloped Alaska coal field, California's offsets for carbon pollution and thousands of acres of forest are the unlikely players in a complex agreement that is expected to generate millions for an Alaska Native organization.

