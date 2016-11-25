Christine Babic, A Child of the Exxon Valdez, Makes Fighting Art in the Time of Standing Rock
When Christine Babic was two years old, an oil tanker struck a reef in the waters just beyond her fishing village and spilled so much crude oil that you can still find it today in some places if you just dig up the top layer of earth. That was the Exxon Valdez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
|2 Alaska towns seek outside help surviving brut... (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Wendy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cordova Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC