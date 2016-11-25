Christine Babic, A Child of the Exxon...

Christine Babic, A Child of the Exxon Valdez, Makes Fighting Art in the Time of Standing Rock

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 25, 2016 Read more: The Stranger

When Christine Babic was two years old, an oil tanker struck a reef in the waters just beyond her fishing village and spilled so much crude oil that you can still find it today in some places if you just dig up the top layer of earth. That was the Exxon Valdez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cordova Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13) Dec '13 JamesT2 1
Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13) Jul '13 Sara Rosenberg 1
News Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06) Apr '13 Comma Nazi sez 69
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
News Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12) Jan '12 Lifer 4
News Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12) Jan '12 Blaine 1
News 2 Alaska towns seek outside help surviving brut... (Jan '12) Jan '12 Wendy 18
See all Cordova Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cordova Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Valdez Cordova County was issued at January 14 at 4:02AM AKST

Cordova Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cordova Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cordova, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC