AMHS to raise ferry rates
The Alaska Marine Highway System plans its next round of fare increases to start May 1st. That's when the new summer schedule begins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cordova Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cordova community meetings 1/30/2014 (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|JamesT2
|1
|Looking for a ride out to Valdez (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Sara Rosenberg
|1
|Trooper arrested a third time (Aug '06)
|Apr '13
|Comma Nazi sez
|69
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
|Too much snow, or the lack thereof (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Lifer
|4
|Valdez tops Cordova in snowfall (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Blaine
|1
|2 Alaska towns seek outside help surviving brut... (Jan '12)
|Jan '12
|Wendy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Cordova Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC