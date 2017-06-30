Corbin, KY, man charged in murder-for...

Corbin, KY, man charged in murder-for-hire scheme

Monday Jun 26

Corbin, KY, man charged in murder-for-hire scheme Federal Grand Jury sitting in London, KY, returned the indictment charging Timothy Sutton, 55, with four counts of using the mail or a facility of interstate commerce, with the intent that four individuals be murdered in exchange for a promise and agreement to pay another to commit the murders.

Corbin, KY

