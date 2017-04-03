SUV going wrong way hits car in Kentucky, 2 killed
Media outlets report the head-on accident happened Sunday night just north of London. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the SUV was traveling the wrong way on state Route 30. The accident remains under investigation.
