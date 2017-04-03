SUV going wrong way hits car in Kentu...

SUV going wrong way hits car in Kentucky, 2 killed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Media outlets report the head-on accident happened Sunday night just north of London. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the SUV was traveling the wrong way on state Route 30. The accident remains under investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corbin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daily Bible Verse (Oct '12) 26 min Walk with God 1,483
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 49 min Pikeville Parent 161,752
Circle k gordon hill parking lot 4 hr Funny 3
Would you rather? 5 hr Trooper 2
Things to remember in "Old Corbin" (May '09) 6 hr Jsweeney 740
John evans jacks on the falls rd 6 hr Good time 11
Skanky Asaro 9 hr Lmao 4
See all Corbin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corbin Forum Now

Corbin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corbin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Corbin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,041,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC