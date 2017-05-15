'Phony numbers and front groups': Tru...

'Phony numbers and front groups': Trump's inaugural...

Friday Apr 21

President Donald Trump smashed records this month with $107 million dollar worth of donations to the "58th Presidential Inaugural Committee"-doubling the amount received in 2009 by former President Barack Obama. But a deep dive into Trump's Federal Election Committee filing , spearheaded by the Huffington Post 's Christina Wilkie, presents evidence that a large number of donors used "phony records" or are "front groups."

