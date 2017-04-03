Melba Corbin Schlimmer, East Tawas MI...

Melba Corbin Schlimmer, East Tawas MI/Columbia, KY native

Melba Corbin Schlimmer, East Tawas MI/Columbia, KY native She was the daughter of the late William O. and Fannie L. Corbin. With her passing, seven siblings of 10 survive: Margaret Corbin, Enola Gifford, Janet Sewell, and Elaine Brothers, Betty Corbin, Phyllis Minnick, Reta Moss She attended Adair County Schools.

