Melba Corbin Schlimmer, East Tawas MI/Columbia, KY native
Melba Corbin Schlimmer, East Tawas MI/Columbia, KY native She was the daughter of the late William O. and Fannie L. Corbin. With her passing, seven siblings of 10 survive: Margaret Corbin, Enola Gifford, Janet Sewell, and Elaine Brothers, Betty Corbin, Phyllis Minnick, Reta Moss She attended Adair County Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Corbin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|home wreckers at aisin automotive
|12 min
|Educated Bro
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|44 min
|Devilsdaughter
|161,967
|Oakland School in Keavy Kentucky (Mar '10)
|2 hr
|Dan
|20
|Sarah masters
|2 hr
|megan
|1
|What's being built after Kmart goes out?
|2 hr
|amy
|68
|CTA in Corbin ky
|2 hr
|tony
|5
|plz help
|3 hr
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corbin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC