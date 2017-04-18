Car, semi involved in wreck -
Acccording to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Post 10 received a call at 11:11 a.m. about a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 25E and KY 830 in Knox County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corbin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking
|12 min
|Tommyboy
|5
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|55 min
|Strel
|163,142
|Baptist Hospital and cheating
|2 hr
|Hmmm
|16
|Flying Drones
|4 hr
|Bro
|30
|Troy and Sarah roberts
|4 hr
|Lisa
|6
|Pepsi man caught cheating!!
|5 hr
|ur a philpot
|37
|Stolen Kawasaki KLX 125
|8 hr
|Gorgeous george
|9
Find what you want!
Search Corbin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC