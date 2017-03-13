Police: Man tried to arrange 4 slayings while behind bars
Police say a man was trying to have four people, including two court officials, killed while he was behind bars. Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson says 54-year-old William T. Sutton, of Corbin, was recorded trying to hire someone to kill four people.
