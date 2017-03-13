Lewis sentenced to 4 years

A Bledsoe woman was sentenced to a total of four years in prison in Harlan Circuit Court recently on charges including trafficking a controlled substance. According to the order of final judgment, Bonnie E. Lewis, 52, appeared with her attorney William Seidelman in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on March 1. Commonwealth's Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jonathan Lee represented the state.

