Lewis sentenced to 4 years -

Lewis sentenced to 4 years -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

A Bledsoe woman was sentenced to a total of four years in prison in Harlan Circuit Court recently on charges including trafficking a controlled substance. According to the order of final judgment, Bonnie E. Lewis, 52, appeared with her attorney William Seidelman in front of Harlan Circuit Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on March 1. Commonwealth's Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jonathan Lee represented the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corbin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min CriminalForever 160,110
Daily Bible Verse (Oct '12) 3 hr Child of God 1,449
New Resturant 4 hr Great!! 6
Looks like we movin to Ottawa 4 hr GasFlower 4
TCSA basketball (Feb '13) 8 hr Real Coach 35
Holy War 8 hr GasFlower 4
Jimbo Collins? (Apr '10) 8 hr Real Coach 2
See all Corbin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corbin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Whitley County was issued at March 15 at 4:52AM EDT

Corbin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corbin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corbin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,564,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC