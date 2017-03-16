Kentucky man leads deputy on chase, c...

Kentucky man leads deputy on chase, crystal meth found

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Billy J. Thomas, 45, was stopped around 2 a.m. near Corbin after deputies received complaints of drug activity. The report says Thomas sped off in a red Chevrolet Corvette and led a deputy on a chase reaching 90 mph.

