The Cardinal endorses Vishnu Tirumala for SGA President
U of L's Student Government Administration has an unprecedented number of nominees running in the 2017 elections. SGA Chief of Staff Jacob Abrahamson attributes the uptick to eased access for applications, state and national politics, outreach to recognized student organizations and shortened spending for some positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.
Add your comments below
Corbin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|Fun
|159,631
|Jennifer Felt's
|2 hr
|Zipper
|11
|Warm lips
|2 hr
|Zipper
|2
|No strings.
|2 hr
|Zipper
|1
|Daily Bible Verse (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Walk with God
|1,414
|Looking for place to rent in Corbin, KY (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|Tim
|42
|ANYONE know ANY GOOD CONTRACTORS/BUILDERS IN CO... (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Not pleased
|22
Find what you want!
Search Corbin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC