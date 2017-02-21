Crime 29 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Police: Kentucky woman took off clothes, ran with track team
Police say a Kentucky woman has been charged with indecent exposure after alleging taking off her clothes and running with a boy's high school track team at their practice. Media outlets report 26-year-old Julie Leger of London also was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Corbin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Fun
|159,631
|Jennifer Felt's
|2 hr
|Zipper
|11
|Warm lips
|2 hr
|Zipper
|2
|No strings.
|2 hr
|Zipper
|1
|Daily Bible Verse (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Walk with God
|1,414
|Looking for place to rent in Corbin, KY (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|Tim
|42
|ANYONE know ANY GOOD CONTRACTORS/BUILDERS IN CO... (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Not pleased
|22
Find what you want!
Search Corbin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC