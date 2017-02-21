Crime 29 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Police: Ke...

Crime 29 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Police: Kentucky woman took off clothes, ran with track team

Police say a Kentucky woman has been charged with indecent exposure after alleging taking off her clothes and running with a boy's high school track team at their practice. Media outlets report 26-year-old Julie Leger of London also was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

