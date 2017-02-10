Corbin woman charged with murder -

Corbin woman charged with murder -

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was notified of a stabbing by Knox County Dispatch around 9 p.m. Thursday. The stabbing had taken place on Lois Lane in Corbin, and a male subject was pronounced deceased by the Knox County Coroner, the release states.

