Corbin woman charged with murder -
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was notified of a stabbing by Knox County Dispatch around 9 p.m. Thursday. The stabbing had taken place on Lois Lane in Corbin, and a male subject was pronounced deceased by the Knox County Coroner, the release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Corbin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|39 min
|Sorrtforyou
|159,041
|London Harley dealership underway (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|Mayor Adam West
|176
|chs 2009 graduation on youtube (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Mayor Adam West
|5
|christina simpson (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Ebboy
|10
|Christina simpson
|12 hr
|Ebboy
|1
|Please
|12 hr
|Helpless
|1
|who did bruce and alberta webb rape? (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|wow
|19
Find what you want!
Search Corbin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC