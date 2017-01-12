Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Spec...

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Special Screening of 'See Rock City'

Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Film screening of See Rock City will be shown at the newly renovated Cinemark in Downtown Ventura on Monday, January 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. These special screening are made possible in part by the City of Ventura, Downtown Ventura Partners and Kevin Clerici , and Cinemark . Show times for See Rock City $10 General Admission Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 @ 1 p.m. & 6 p.m. SEE ROCK CITY opens with May and Raleigh returning to Corbin, Kentucky after plans to honeymoon in Rock City are derailed.

Corbin, KY

