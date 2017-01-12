Original KFC still draws the crowds

Original KFC still draws the crowds

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Back in 1930, Harland Sanders opened a service station for travelers in Corbin, Kentucky, off the new Dixie Highway, which ran from Cleveland, Ohio, to Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corbin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Singles TCO 1 hr printshop 8
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr usa 157,892
the music thread (Jan '12) 4 hr Princess Hey 128
CHS deceased alumni (Jan '09) 5 hr RIP 667
cta 6 hr Yep 9
looking for cheap toyd 9 hr dallas 1
rape at jail (Jan '11) 15 hr Martin garey 12
See all Corbin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corbin Forum Now

Corbin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corbin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Corbin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC