Corbin Woman Charged With Rape

Wednesday Jan 25

LONDON, Ky Police in London arrested a Corbin woman after they say she had sexual contact with teenage boys and provided drugs and alcohol to juveniles. Police say that Tara Cousineau's case was presented to the Laurel County Grand Jury and on January 20, an indictment was returned on her.

