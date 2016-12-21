Man Airlifted After Crash On I-75 In Whitley Co.

CORBIN, Ky A man was taken to the airlifted to UK Medical Center after a crash on I-75 near the 28 mile-marker in Whitley County. State police say that 53-year-old Reginald Ward, of Dallas, North Carolina, was traveling north on I-75 when he left the roadway, crossing the median, and coming to a rest on the southbound side of the interstate.

