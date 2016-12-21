Kentucky father charged after child found outside home
Police in Laurel County say a Corbin man has been arrested after his young child was found outside his home wearing only a diaper in 22-degree conditions. Sheriff's deputies say a neighbor found a 4-year-old child wandering outside Feltner's home and placed the child in a warm car with a blanket.
