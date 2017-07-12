Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Captured in Michigan
Samuel Steel, 22, is a Bloods gang member, who was wanted for aggravated robbery. The arrest was a result of a tip, and a reward up to $5,000 will be paid.
