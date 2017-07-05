Patsy Vargas Sandoval, left, and Fede...

Patsy Vargas Sandoval, left, and Federico Jaimes Castelan

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Patsy Vargas Sandoval, of Copperas Cove, was arrested after officers say they found 10 ounces of meth in her car during a June 20 traffic stop along Interstate 35. Detectives began investigating circumstances tied to the traffic stop. Then, with the help of the FBI, Austin and Pflugerville police, Texas DPS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officers raided an apartment in the Tech Ridge area where they found nearly $30,000 in cash as well as two pounds of cocaine and 19 ounces of meth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Copperas Cove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to die Jun 30 Lstarnes 2
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 24 Former member 279
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 5
Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates Jun 23 Retired 1SG 1
Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11) Jun 16 Veteran 15
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) Jun 16 SmokinJoe 8
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral Jun 13 Gabe 5
See all Copperas Cove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Copperas Cove Forum Now

Copperas Cove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Copperas Cove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Copperas Cove, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,987 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC