Patsy Vargas Sandoval, left, and Federico Jaimes Castelan
Patsy Vargas Sandoval, of Copperas Cove, was arrested after officers say they found 10 ounces of meth in her car during a June 20 traffic stop along Interstate 35. Detectives began investigating circumstances tied to the traffic stop. Then, with the help of the FBI, Austin and Pflugerville police, Texas DPS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, officers raided an apartment in the Tech Ridge area where they found nearly $30,000 in cash as well as two pounds of cocaine and 19 ounces of meth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to die
|Jun 30
|Lstarnes
|2
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Former member
|279
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|5
|Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates
|Jun 23
|Retired 1SG
|1
|Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11)
|Jun 16
|Veteran
|15
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|SmokinJoe
|8
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Jun 13
|Gabe
|5
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC