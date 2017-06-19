Raccoon infected with rabies found/captured in Copperas Cove Read Story Paul Livengood

Raccoon infected with rabies found/ca...

Copperas Cove Animal Control was dispatched to the 1600 block of Connie Ave in Copperas Cove Saturday about a raccoon that was lying under a shrub behaving strangely. Animal Control located the animal at 1602 Connie Ave and it was impounded.

