CTX student named 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholar
The U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced a Copperas Cove student as one of the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholar recipients. Brittany Colbath is one of 161 high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to the school and community.
