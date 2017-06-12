Crime 1 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Thieves bur...

Crime 1 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Thieves burglarize 33 vehicles in Copperas Cove in roughly two weeks

In just a little more than two weeks, there have been 33 vehicle burglaries reported to the Copperas Cove Police Department. Between June 1 and June 16, the department said roughly $6,000 in property was reported stolen.

