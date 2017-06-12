Crime 1 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Thieves burglarize 33 vehicles in Copperas Cove in roughly two weeks
In just a little more than two weeks, there have been 33 vehicle burglaries reported to the Copperas Cove Police Department. Between June 1 and June 16, the department said roughly $6,000 in property was reported stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Tue
|Gabe
|5
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Mryoungblood
|4
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Ridemyface
|45
|Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Karen Ricciuto
|15
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Jun 8
|Candace Horton
|3
|Hateful small business owners
|Jun 7
|Sandman56
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 3
|Former member
|275
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC