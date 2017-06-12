Copperas Cove teens team up to help disadvantaged students Read Story Emani Payne
Dozens of Cove teens teamed up Friday at Wells Laundry in Copperas Cove to help provide clothing to local students in need. Girls representing the Five Hills Pageant washed, folded, and packed close to 2,000 pounds of clothing they collected in lost and found stations from schools all around Copperas Cove ISD.
