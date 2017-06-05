Copperas Cove HS teacher retires after 45 years Read Story Brandon Gray
Stalder said she always wanted to teach and on what level. After teaching at the university level, began her career at Copperas Cove High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral
|Sat
|Ridemyface
|4
|Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10)
|Sat
|Karen Ricciuto
|15
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Jun 8
|Candace Horton
|3
|Hateful small business owners
|Jun 7
|Sandman56
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 3
|Former member
|275
|Water Bill (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|Alicia
|44
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC