Volunteers clean up litter from Copperas Cove creeks
The city council appointed board holds waterway clean ups multiple times each year to help keep the numerous creeks free of litter. For Clear Creek behind Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, this is the fourth year Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful has focused its efforts on the area.
