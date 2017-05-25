Video shows Central Texas sheriff's d...

Video shows Central Texas sheriff's deputy punching teen during traffic stop

27 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a video posted to Twitter shows a Lampasas County Sheriff's Deputy punching a young man in the face at least four times during a traffic stop early Thursday. The sheriff's deputies were assisting Lampasas police about 3:15 a.m. on a call about an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 281, the Lampasas Dispatch Record reported.

