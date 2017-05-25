Video shows Central Texas sheriff's deputy punching teen during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials are investigating after a video posted to Twitter shows a Lampasas County Sheriff's Deputy punching a young man in the face at least four times during a traffic stop early Thursday. The sheriff's deputies were assisting Lampasas police about 3:15 a.m. on a call about an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 281, the Lampasas Dispatch Record reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Copperas Cove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|SmokinJoe
|7
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Fake a## h%e (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Kano
|2
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
Find what you want!
Search Copperas Cove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC