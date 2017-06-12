Suspect sought in Copperas Cove convenience store theft Read Story Stephen Adams

Suspect sought in Copperas Cove conve...

Suspect sought in Copperas Cove convenience store theft

Thursday May 25

Copperas Cove Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a theft that happened May 11 at the Family Food Mart Convenience Store on Urbantke Lane in Copperas Cove. If you recognize the man in the surveillance image, please call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or click here .

