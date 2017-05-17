Raccoon with rabies sparks warning in Copperas Cove Read Story Stephen Adams
Animal Control officials said they found the raccoon dead at 1105 W. Lincoln Avenue in Copperas Cove. After being sent to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin for testing, health officials determined the raccoon was infected with rabies.
